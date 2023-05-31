Countries
augusta health adds urologist brian stisser to patient services in fishersville
Local

Augusta Health adds urologist Brian Stisser to patient services in Fishersville

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Augusta HealthAugusta Health offers cardiac, emergency and cancer care for patients in the Shenandoah Valley.

Starting Aug. 1, 2023, the hospital will also offer a Urology Department at 70 Medical Center Circle, Suite 107. As part of Augusta Medical Group, patients will have access to premier care and resources at Augusta Health, including support from the Mayo Clinical Care Network, care from Augusta Health’s outstanding nursing team, and access to the new Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion.

Both men and women benefit from access to urology health. Urologists treat disorders like urinary incontinence, kidney stones and prostate cancer.

Augusta Health’s Urology Department will be staffed by urologist Dr. Brian Stisser, who will place a strong emphasis on quality patient care and will use the latest technology and equipment to provide various services and procedures.

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Augusta Health community,” Stisser said. “Many opportunities exist for modern and comprehensive urological care, including the continued expansion of robotic surgical services. I feel very privileged to be a part of these changes.”

Stisser’s current patients will continue to be seen in Suite 208 until August 1, 2023. Anyone interested in becoming a patient of the Urology Department should call 540-332-5630.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

