Augusta County Board of Supervisors opens process to fill vacant South River seat

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors needs to full the vacancy on the board created by the resignation of South River Supervisor Steve Morelli earlier this week.

Applications from those interested in being considered for the interim appointment are being accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14, the county announced today.

All applicants must meet the following requirements to hold office:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must be a registered voter.

Must reside in the South River district.

How to apply

South River residents who are interested in this appointment are encouraged to apply. The district map used to determine South River residency will be the pre-redistricting map from 2020 and can be seen here.

Mail or email a cover letter and resume to:

County Administrator’s Office

18 Government Center Lane

Verona, VA 24482

[email protected]

All application materials received will be made public.

Interviews with finalists will be April 19 in the boardroom at the Augusta County Government Center.

The interviews will be conducted as an open meeting and will be livestreamed.

Timeline