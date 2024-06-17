Ashburn: AG Miyares to host Narcan training Tuesday with First Lady Youngkin speaking

Attorney General Jason Miyares will host a Fentanyl Awareness & Narcan Training session at Community Church in Ashburn, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The free training is open to the community and will provide resources on understanding synthetic opioids and how overdoses happen, as well as providing training on how to respond to a fentanyl overdose emergency with the administration of Naloxone (Narcan).

In November 2022, Miyares launched the “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness initiative to help generate open, honest conversations among families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose. Miyares and First Lady Youngkin have hosted Fentanyl Awareness & Narcan Training sessions around the state.

Miyares will provide opening remarks before the Narcan training session begins. Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, DEA Special Assistant Shane Todd, Loudoun Sheriff’s Office Lt. Colonel Christopher Sawyer, and a mother who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning will also speak at the event.

The training will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Community Church, 19790 Ashburn Rd., Ashburn, VA 20147.

