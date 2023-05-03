Countries
newsanimal shelter closed may 3 5 for development of administrative procedures
Local

Animal shelter closed May 3-5 for development of ‘administrative procedures’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
SVASC
Photo courtesy Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst will be closed May 3-5, according to an alert sent out by the City of Waynesboro.

The extra days will give the staff time to focus on internal housekeeping, including the development of administrative procedures, the organization of supplies and shelter cleaning.

As previously reported by Augusta Free Press, the shelter currently does not have a policy and procedure manual at the shelter. There is also no formal euthanasia policy. The decision, according to Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald, is made by the director and staff.

During the closure, if residents need help picking up or dropping off animals, you should call animal control in your jurisdiction.

  • Augusta County (540) 245-5635
  • Staunton (540) 332-3842
  • Waynesboro (540) 942-6600

Augusta County leader demands answers on questionable animal shelter deaths

Animal advocates ask Waynesboro City Council to use tragedy as catalyst for change

Jessica Evans: Injustice caused by Augusta County Animal Control, SVASC

Augusta County residents demand justice after shelter euthanizes four dogs

Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity

Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

