Animal shelter closed May 3-5 for development of ‘administrative procedures’

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst will be closed May 3-5, according to an alert sent out by the City of Waynesboro.

The extra days will give the staff time to focus on internal housekeeping, including the development of administrative procedures, the organization of supplies and shelter cleaning.

As previously reported by Augusta Free Press, the shelter currently does not have a policy and procedure manual at the shelter. There is also no formal euthanasia policy. The decision, according to Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald, is made by the director and staff.

During the closure, if residents need help picking up or dropping off animals, you should call animal control in your jurisdiction.

Augusta County (540) 245-5635

Staunton (540) 332-3842

Waynesboro (540) 942-6600

