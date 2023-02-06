Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news an evening of poetry and music with denver butson and jordan perry on feb 24
Culture

An evening of poetry and music with Denver Butson and Jordan Perry on Feb. 24

Crystal Graham
Published:

new dominion bookshop charlottesvilleNew Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and live musical performance with poet Denver Butson and musician Jordan Perry on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.

Butson will be reading from his new poetry collection, The Scarecrow Alibis, and Perry will be performing his recent music.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Denver Butson, poet

Butson is an award-winning poet with work in dozens of literary journals, in numerous anthologies, and in his five books of poetry. H

is collaborations with visual artists and musicians, and his own visual work, have shown in galleries and performance spaces in New York and Italy.

His work has been thrice-nominated for a Pushcart Prize (once by Joyce Carol Oates), featured on National Public Radio, and celebrated in The Library of Congress’s Poetry 180 program.

Winner of the 2020 William Matthews Poetry Prize, judged by Ilya Kaminsky, Butson wrote the afterword for Jim Harrison’s posthumous Collected Ghazals (Copper Canyon Press). The Scarecrow Alibis, winner of the 2022 Vern Ratsula Poetry Prize (Cloudbank Books), launched in October.

Jordan Perry, musician

Perry is a guitarist and educator based in Charlottesville. His most recent albums of solo guitar music, Beautiful Swimmers (20/20 Records and Tapes, 2021), Curtains (20/20 Records and Tapes, 2022), and Changing Always Who Is Waving To Us (Feeding Tube Records, 2020), explore Perry’s improvisational language born out of his earlier albums of classical guitar composition, Witness Tree (Feeding Tube Records, 2019) and S/t (Feeding Tube Records / Good Cry Records, 2018).

Details

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

college students of color

Annual essay contest ‘opens doors to opportunities for young women’
Crystal Graham
turkey farm
,

Albemarle County turkey farm plans expansion thanks to AFID fund grant
Crystal Graham

An Albemarle County farmer has a waiting list for ground turkey, and thanks to a state grant, will be able to offer the new product in time for the summer grilling season.

business team
,

From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5.

jail handcuffs

FBI arrests two people in plot to attack multiple Maryland electrical substations
Chris Graham
,

Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy
Crystal Graham
chris graham uva
,

Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
Chris Graham
prescribed burn fire forest

Prescribed burns planned in George Washington, Jefferson national forests this spring
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy