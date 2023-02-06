An evening of poetry and music with Denver Butson and Jordan Perry on Feb. 24

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and live musical performance with poet Denver Butson and musician Jordan Perry on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.

Butson will be reading from his new poetry collection, The Scarecrow Alibis, and Perry will be performing his recent music.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Denver Butson, poet

Butson is an award-winning poet with work in dozens of literary journals, in numerous anthologies, and in his five books of poetry. H

is collaborations with visual artists and musicians, and his own visual work, have shown in galleries and performance spaces in New York and Italy.

His work has been thrice-nominated for a Pushcart Prize (once by Joyce Carol Oates), featured on National Public Radio, and celebrated in The Library of Congress’s Poetry 180 program.

Winner of the 2020 William Matthews Poetry Prize, judged by Ilya Kaminsky, Butson wrote the afterword for Jim Harrison’s posthumous Collected Ghazals (Copper Canyon Press). The Scarecrow Alibis, winner of the 2022 Vern Ratsula Poetry Prize (Cloudbank Books), launched in October.

Jordan Perry, musician

Perry is a guitarist and educator based in Charlottesville. His most recent albums of solo guitar music, Beautiful Swimmers (20/20 Records and Tapes, 2021), Curtains (20/20 Records and Tapes, 2022), and Changing Always Who Is Waving To Us (Feeding Tube Records, 2020), explore Perry’s improvisational language born out of his earlier albums of classical guitar composition, Witness Tree (Feeding Tube Records, 2019) and S/t (Feeding Tube Records / Good Cry Records, 2018).

Details

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.