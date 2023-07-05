Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsamericans love our forests comment period receives 330k responses for conservation
U.S. + World

‘Americans love our forests’: Comment period receives 330K responses for conservation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
forest
(© eqroy – stock.adobe.com)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) asked for public comment and received it.

In more than 330,000 comments, the public called for durable protections for mature and old-growth trees on BLM land. The comments were received during a public comment period on a proposed Conservation and Landscape Health rule. Members of the public and supporters of environmental advocacy groups, including Environment America, are calling on the BLM to protect forests managed by the agency.

“From the redwoods and Douglass firs of the West Coast to the birches and maples of New England, Americans love our forests. They’re some of the most special things about our country,” Public Lands Campaign Director for Environment America Ellen Montgomery said. “It’s appropriate that so many weighed in for protecting our forests so close to July 4th. On summer and holiday weekends, people spend more time hiking and camping in our forests and realize again how important they are.”

Dozens of organizations submitted comments, and social media viewers who learned about the issue through a grassroots effort on TikTok and Instagram submitted more than 160,000 comments.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Earth Day 2022 calling on the U.S. Forest Service and BLM to inventory and conserve mature and old growth forests on federal land. The request for public feedback is a step forward in implementing the president’s directives for forest conservation.

“Unfortunately, many forests managed by the BLM are threatened by logging,” Montgomery said. “We hope that the BLM will follow President Biden’s direction and listen to the 330,000 plus people who weighed in. The agency should move quickly to protect our biggest oldest trees.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

missing
Virginia

Vinton Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Chris Graham
prison jail
Columns + Op/Eds, Politics

Throw them all in jail, and then throw away the key

Chris Graham

Republican sympathizers want Hunter Biden in jail. Democrat sympathizers want Donald Trump in jail. It doesn’t have to be one or the other; it, indeed, can be both, all, whatever.

Local

First opioid abatement grants in Virginia awarded to Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi

Albemarle County was awarded two Virginia OAA grants from the national settlement of payments from opioid manufacturers last year.

tony elliott
Sports

Where do we realistically put the over/under for UVA Football going into 2023?

Chris Graham
U.S. + World

The cost of mail in the U.S.: Third postage increase in a year starts Sunday

Rebecca Barnabi
supreme court
Politics, Virginia

Supreme Court allows suit filed trans woman held in men’s unit at Fairfax County jail to proceed

Chris Graham
police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Harley-Davidson driver dead at scene of one-vehicle crash in Craig County

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy