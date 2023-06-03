Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsamerican shakespeare center announces schedule for 35th anniversary season
Culture

American Shakespeare Center announces schedule for 35th anniversary season

Chris Graham
Published date:
American Shakespeare Center
The Blackfriars Playhouse. Photo by Lauren Rogers Parker.

American Shakespeare Center’s 35th anniversary season continues with a summer slate of Shakespeare comedies at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the First Folio – the first printing of Shakespeare’s plays.

ASC’s summer 2023 titles include:

The Taming of the Shrew: June 16-Aug. 12

Katherina will not be wooed and wed, but Petruchio is persistent: who’s fooling whom in this merry comedy? Directed by José Zayas, this fast-paced staging of Shakespeare’s comic play-within-a-play is set in modern-day Padua, where Kate’s waspish wit and Petruchio’s plotting take on new zest.

Much Ado About Nothing: July 21-Aug. 13

One of Shakespeare’s most beloved romantic comedies! You’ll feel joy of love won and the ache of love lost as this story makes you laugh, breaks your heart, and then somehow puts it back together again. One of ASC’s most popular traditions is on display in this “Actors’ Renaissance” production, as the players stage the show—no directors allowed. Like the actors in Shakespeare’s day, it falls to them to pull the costumes, block the scenes, and find the pace and passion in every line, creating a bond between the players as well as with the audience. It’s an up-close-and-personal experience that led Washington Post theatre critic Peter Marks to declare: “I arrived a skeptic, I left a believer.”

Measure for Measure: June 23-Aug. 12

Mocking hypocrisy and corrupt authority, Shakespeare spins a sizzling morality tale where the falsely virtuous are exposed and true-hearted victims rewarded. Jenny Bennett directs this sharp-witted story.

Tickets for The Taming of the ShrewMeasure for Measure and Much Ado About Nothing are on sale now, online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, by phone at 540-851-1733 or 1-877-MUCH-ADO, or in person at the Blackfriars Playhouse Box Office, 10 S. Market St., Staunton.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.
2 Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County
3 Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline
4 U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans
5 Augusta County: Woman in custody after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Gwinnett Braves dominate Norfolk, 16-0: Season-worst loss for Tides

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels break losing skid with walk-off win on Friday night

Chris Graham

Top San Francisco Giants prospect Marco Luciano propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a walk-off 6-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals fall to Delmarva, 7-3, snapping eight-game winning streak

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg winning streak died at eight games in a 7-3 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night.

Local

Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
prescription drug bottle
Local

UVA Health to expand treatment for opioid-use disorder across Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Virginia jumps out to big early lead, coasts from there to 15-1 win over Army

Chris Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy