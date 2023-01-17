Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news american giving how charitable will we be in 2023
State/National

Charitable giving down in 2022: How charitable will Americans be in 2023?

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Quality Stock Arts – stock.adobe.com)

Fifty-six percent of American donated at least once to charity in 2022.

According to a new report from DealAid, “71 Charitable Giving Statistics You Must Know For 2023,” recurring donors give an average $52 per month and contribute 42 percent more per year than one-time donors.

Charitable giving was down 3.7 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Americans donated $484.85 billion to charities in the U.S. in 2022. Individual donations were 67.4 percent or $326.87 billion of all giving last year. When adjusted for inflation in 2022, charitable donations grew by -0.7 percent.

December is the month when non-profits raise an average of 17 percent to 22 percent of their yearly total. The U.S. has 1.8 million registered non-profit organizations.

Thirty-seven million Americans participated in Giving Tuesday in 2022, and gave $3.1 billion, a 15 percent increase from 2021.

The average age of donors is 65.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vcu health
,

New VCU Health program to offer care at home for patients with acute needs
Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
,

Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts
Chris Graham

Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts.

shenandoah university

Shenandoah University to add undergraduate engineering program in fall
Crystal Graham

Shenandoah University is expanding its list of academic offerings by adding an undergraduate engineering program with four unique concentrations in the fall.

road construction
,

Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures
Crystal Graham
court law
,

Virginia credit union CEO faces 30 years for misuse of funds to make personal purchases
Chris Graham

Youth lobbyists begin 2023 effort for gun reform in the United States
Rebecca Barnabi
lamar jackson

It may be time for the Baltimore Ravens to move on from Lamar Jackson 
Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy