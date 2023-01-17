Charitable giving down in 2022: How charitable will Americans be in 2023?

Fifty-six percent of American donated at least once to charity in 2022.

According to a new report from DealAid, “71 Charitable Giving Statistics You Must Know For 2023,” recurring donors give an average $52 per month and contribute 42 percent more per year than one-time donors.

Charitable giving was down 3.7 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Americans donated $484.85 billion to charities in the U.S. in 2022. Individual donations were 67.4 percent or $326.87 billion of all giving last year. When adjusted for inflation in 2022, charitable donations grew by -0.7 percent.

December is the month when non-profits raise an average of 17 percent to 22 percent of their yearly total. The U.S. has 1.8 million registered non-profit organizations.

Thirty-seven million Americans participated in Giving Tuesday in 2022, and gave $3.1 billion, a 15 percent increase from 2021.

The average age of donors is 65.