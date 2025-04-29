You might have read that Amazon was planning to put labels with information on the impact of the dumb Trump tariffs on its shipped items, so that its customers would know who was to blame for higher prices – you know, Trump.

Then you probably read after that about how Amazon decided, you know what, no, we were never really going to do that, nothing to see here.

Now we know what happened in between A and B.

“A source familiar tells Fox that President Trump called Jeff Bezos this morning to complain about plans to display tariff impact on Amazon product prices,” Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Henrich reported.

What you are witnessing here is the knee, bending.

Punchbowl News first reported on the Amazon tariff-label plans, prompting a question at this morning’s White House press briefing to Trump lie-to-the-press person Karoline Leavitt, who termed the move a “hostile and political act by Amazon.”

CNN first broke the news on the call from Trump to Bezos, reporting that it “came shortly after one of the senior officials phoned the president to inform him of the story.”

“Of course he was pissed,” a senior official told CNN, “Why should a multibillion-dollar company pass off costs to consumers?”

Good question.

Also a good question: why are multibillionaires cutting Medicaid and Social Security for poor people?

And then, a third good question: how long before the 99 percent realize that the 1 percent don’t have enough bullets?

The answer to #3: it’s obvious, from this story about Bezos bending the knee, that the rich still think Trump is a bigger danger to them.