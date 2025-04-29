Home Amazon, Jeff Bezos back down on plan to blame Trump tariffs for higher prices
Amazon, Jeff Bezos back down on plan to blame Trump tariffs for higher prices

Chris Graham
You might have read that Amazon was planning to put labels with information on the impact of the dumb Trump tariffs on its shipped items, so that its customers would know who was to blame for higher prices – you know, Trump.

Then you probably read after that about how Amazon decided, you know what, no, we were never really going to do that, nothing to see here.

Now we know what happened in between A and B.

“A source familiar tells Fox that President Trump called Jeff Bezos this morning to complain about plans to display tariff impact on Amazon product prices,” Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Henrich reported.

What you are witnessing here is the knee, bending.

Punchbowl News first reported on the Amazon tariff-label plans, prompting a question at this morning’s White House press briefing to Trump lie-to-the-press person Karoline Leavitt, who termed the move a “hostile and political act by Amazon.”

CNN first broke the news on the call from Trump to Bezos, reporting that it “came shortly after one of the senior officials phoned the president to inform him of the story.”

“Of course he was pissed,” a senior official told CNN, “Why should a multibillion-dollar company pass off costs to consumers?”

Good question.

Also a good question: why are multibillionaires cutting Medicaid and Social Security for poor people?

And then, a third good question: how long before the 99 percent realize that the 1 percent don’t have enough bullets?

The answer to #3: it’s obvious, from this story about Bezos bending the knee, that the rich still think Trump is a bigger danger to them.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

