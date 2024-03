An Altavista man is dead from injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Campbell County.

A 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by Michael L. Hudgins, 64, was heading westbound on Gladys Road at 12:45 a.m. when the Ranger went off the right side of the road, was overcorrected, then again went off the right side of the road, and struck an embankment and a tree.

Hudgins died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.