Albemarle County: VDOT finishes repairs on Stillhouse Creek bridge

Chris Graham
Published date:
vdot Stillhouse Creek bridge
Pboto: VDOT

VDOT finished repairs on the Stillhouse Creek bridge on Route 693 in Albemarle County, which sustained flood damage in 2024.

The historic bridge, originally built in 1932, was closed on Sept. 24, after VDOT bridge inspectors identified serious damage to one of its abutments, compromising the integrity of the deck and superstructure.

VDOT developed a replacement project to reconstruct the damaged abutments and install a new superstructure.

On Monday afternoon, the Charlottesville bridge crew completed the months-long effort and safely reopened the bridge to all legal loads.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

