Albemarle County: VDOT finishes repairs on Stillhouse Creek bridge

VDOT finished repairs on the Stillhouse Creek bridge on Route 693 in Albemarle County, which sustained flood damage in 2024.

The historic bridge, originally built in 1932, was closed on Sept. 24, after VDOT bridge inspectors identified serious damage to one of its abutments, compromising the integrity of the deck and superstructure.

VDOT developed a replacement project to reconstruct the damaged abutments and install a new superstructure.

On Monday afternoon, the Charlottesville bridge crew completed the months-long effort and safely reopened the bridge to all legal loads.