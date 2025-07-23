Home Albemarle County police, FBI team up in operation resulting in drug and firearm charges
Albemarle County police, FBI team up in operation resulting in drug and firearm charges

Crystal Graham
Published date:
FBI handcuffs police arrest
A joint operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Albemarle County Police Department resulted in drug and firearm charges for one man and a juvenile.

The operation began Tuesday night and concluded early this morning, according to the ACPD.

As part of the operation, Zaquan J. Thorne, 20, of Charlottesville, was stopped by officers for failure to maintain lane of travel. Known as a pretextual stop, police will sometimes use minor traffic infractions as a pretext to stop a vehicle when their primary goal is to investigate a more serious crime or gather information about the driver or passengers.

Thorne was found to be in possession of firearms, marijuana and cocaine, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Thorne was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen firearm (§18.2-108.1)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (§18.2-250)
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance (§18.2-308.4)
  • Possession of a concealed weapon (§18.2-308)

A passenger of the vehicle, a 16-year-old juvenile, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Thorne is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

