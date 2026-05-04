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Albemarle County: Home a ‘total loss’ in Monday structure fire; no injuries

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Firefighter Montreal/stock.adobe.com

A structure fire in the 3900 block of Red Hill Road in Albemarle County has led to what authorities are calling a total loss.

The fire was reported at 8:48 a.m. Monday.

Two adults and two children who were home at the time of the fire were able to safely self-evacuate prior to first responders’ arrival.

At this writing, first responders are still searching for numerous pets.

The home is considered a total loss due to the fire. The displaced residents, four adults and three children, are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to be accidental in nature.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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