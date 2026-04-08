Home Albemarle County: Babysitter, music teacher faces new child sex charges
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Albemarle County: Babysitter, music teacher faces new child sex charges

Chris Graham
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Maxwell H. Mandell
Maxwell H. Mandell. Photo: Albemarle County Police

The awful case involving the Albemarle County babysitter and music teacher accused of sexual assault against children just got materially worse.

Albemarle County Police announced on Thursday that 32 new charges are now on file against Maxwell H. Mandell, 24, of Crozet.

The additional indictments include possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery.

In total, Mandell now faces 82 felonies related to the investigation.

Mandell was indicted on the additional charges by a grand jury on Monday.

Prior to his Dec. 5 arrest, Mandell offered babysitting services and music lessons in and around the Crozet area.

ACPD encourages anyone who hired or had contact with Mandell in a professional capacity at any time to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Additional victims may be located outside Albemarle County, including the Blacksburg area, where Mandell previously resided.

Mandell continues to be held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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