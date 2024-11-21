AEW: The road to ‘Full Gear’ concludes with go-home show in Reading, Pa.

The road to “Full Gear” continued last night in Reading, Pa., where AEW made its debut in the Santander Arena for Wednesday Night “Dynamite.”

AEW has been on a roll over the past few weeks, churning out one exciting episode of “Dynamite” after another — building towards this week’s pay-per-view.

Did this week’s go-home edition continue the show’s upward trend?

Let’s dive in.

HIT: The Opening Package

The show opened with an abridged version of the “November Rain” music video that aired last week on Saturday Night “Collision.”

This is genuinely one of the best video packages that any wrestling company has ever produced. Tony Khan’s willingness to license music has consistently produced some of the most exciting moments in the company’s history. This music video is no different.

I highly recommend you watch the full video if you haven’t already. It’s well worth the nine minutes.

HIT: The Don Callis Family defeats Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, Ricochet & Powerhouse Hobbs

The opening contest was an all-star tag team match between Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, Ricochet, & Powerhouse Hobbs facing the Don Callis Family.

Once again, this was a phenomenal exercise in efficient booking, and a fun showcase for all eight men involved. While Ricochet and Hobbs continued their feud against Konosuke Takeshita and the Don Callis Family, the emotional heartbeat of this match was Ospreay and Davis’ feud with Kyle Fletcher.

In the end, Fletcher narrowly avoided Ospreay’s Hidden Blade, using Davis as a shield. Fletcher used the distraction to neutralize Ospreay with a devastating superkick, leaving room for Takeshita to finish Davis with one last running knee for the three-count.

Not only was this a terrific contest, but a fantastic preview for two matches this weekend.

Rating: ***¼

HIT: It’s Storytime with Adam Cole Bay Bay

Adam Cole makes his regularly scheduled “Dynamite” appearance.

Last week, Cole lost his match against Konosuke Takeshita — rendering him ineligible to wrestle Maxwell Jacob Friedman at “Full Gear.” In his stead, it will be Roderick Strong versus MJF.

This week, it’s storytime with Adam Cole Bay Bay. Albeit, if you’ve been watching “Dynamite” over the last few weeks (or reading these reviews), this wasn’t worth listening to. That was, until Kyle O’Reilly interrupted Cole.

O’Reilly’s relationship with Cole is as long as it is checkered. These two have been best friends and bitter enemies. So, O’Reilly feels as qualified as anyone to criticize Cole for allowing Roderick Strong to fight his battle. O’Reilly is certain that MJF is three steps ahead of everyone and expressed his concern for Strong.

This was an interesting development for this feud, sowing the seeds for a violent ending between MJF and Strong. Will O’Reilly’s worst fear come to fruition? I believe so.

HIT: Kris Statlander defeats Hikaru Shida

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida took center stage in the evening’s second contest.

This was a really exciting match, but made little sense in relation to the story that Statlander and Mercedes Moné have been telling. Why would Statlander wrestle someone as formidable as Shida only days before her match against Moné, when she’s already earned her shot at the TBS Women’s Championship?

Still, this was a statement victory for Statlander, but can she carry this momentum into “Full Gear” and defeat Moné for the TBS Women’s Championship? The better question is, if not Statlander, then who else can beat Moné?

Rating: **¾

HIT: Bobby Lashely defeats Joe Keys & Cheeseburger

The WWE might have irreversibly altered my brain chemistry, but I love handicap-squash matches. Bobby Lashley’s performance was thoroughly impressive. After Lashley got done whoopin’ Joe Keys and Cheeseburger’s ass, Prince Nana exited the tunnel — distracting the Hurt Syndicate. Nana quickly ran away, forcing Shelton Benjamin to chase after him.

Earlier in the episode, Swerve Strickland attacked Lashley with a steel chain while the MVP and the Hurt Syndicate were being interviewed outside the arena by Renee Paquette.

While the Hurt Syndicate’s were focused on Nana, Strickland crawled out from beneath the ring — revealing that he had been hiding their the entire time. Strickland used the distraction to attack Lashley — delivering a House Call followed by the Swerve Stomp. Strickland performed a stunning backflip to exit the ring, while MVP and Benjamin were both entering it, and quickly escaped into the audience.

From top to bottom, this was a fun segment. Not only was the handicap match entertaining, but Strickland’s counter-offensive made the former AEW World Champion look brilliant.

Rating: N/A

HIT: Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa

The AEW Women’s World Champion was joined backstage by Mina Shirakawa and Renee Paquette: previewing their campaign celebration that’s scheduled to take place this Saturday. However, Mariah May announces that she’ll join Mina Shirakawa in a tag team match this Friday on “Rampage,” for the first time in over a year.

While May and Shirakawa are destined to collide in the near future, there’s no denying how entertaining they are together. The elephant in the room is “Timeless” Toni Storm, who announced her retirement Wednesday afternoon in an interview with SB Nation.

It’ll be interesting to see how May, Storm, and Shirakawa’s relationship continues to unfold over the next four months — building towards “WrestleDynasty” and “Grand Slam” in Australia.

HIT: Claudio Castagnoli defeats Darby Allin

Darby Allin continued to wage his war against the Death Riders last night, facing Claudio Castagnoli.

Claudi Castagnoli is one of the most physically imposing forces in all of professional wrestling. Darby Allin is the quintessential babyface, who makes every comeback feel like a matter of life and death. Last night, Castagnoli didn’t intend to merely defeat Darby Allin; he wanted to punish him.

In the closing moments of this match, Castagnoli performed a Gorilla Press Slam on Allin from atop the announce desk, onto the nearby timekeeper’s table. Allin was left incapacitated while referee Paul Turner began a ten-count. Allin slowly crawled towards the ring apron, conjuring his remaining strength to climb back into the ring at the count of nine. While Allin tried to regain his composure, Castagnoli delivered a devastating lariat — punctuating the affair.

While I would have preferred the match to have ended via countout, this was a terrific television-match. Claudio Castagnoli and Darby Allin have remarkable chemistry, and I look forward to seeing Allin finally overcome the proverbial wall that Castagnoli has become.

Rating: ***¼

CONFUSED: Private Party and Big Boom AJ

Renee Paquette was joined by Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy backstage, to discuss their “Full Gear 4-Way” match this Saturday, against the Acclaimed, House of Black, and Outrunners. Paquette reminds the champions that they’re at a decisive advantage in this match, because they don’t have to be pinned to lose their titles. Kassidy recognizes that the odds may be stacked against Private Party, but they always have been.

Then, they’re interrupted by Big Boom AJ and Big Justice…

I know that it’s my job to know who Big Boom AJ and Big Justice are, but I’m genuinely lost. I might be 27-years-old, but I’m not exactly immersed in the world of internet influencers. All I know is that these guys keep talking about double-chocolate chunk cookies, like Costco, and promoted AEW on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Why does Big Boom AJ hate QT Marshall? I genuinely don’t know. AJ alluded to it being a personal issue, but I’m going to continue assuming it’s the same reason we all hate QT Marshall.

HIT: MJF addresses Roderick Strong

Did you know that Roderick Strong’s Mother shot his Father, when Strong was only 11-years-old?

Well, MJF is going to inflict so much pain on Strong this Saturday at “Full Gear,” that he’ll wish his mother shot him instead.

Ummm… I’m sorry?

If MJF intended for this to be menacing, then I don’t know if he really succeeded, but it was memorable.

HIT: Orange Cassidy defeats Wheeler Yuta

Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta have a checkered past. Yuta was formerly a member of the Best Friends, until he betrayed them and joined William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club. Yuta has been at the forefront of Cassidy’s war against the Death Riders, because ties may be severed in professional wrestling, but they’re never forgotten.

This match was more than a prelude to “Full Gear.” It was a clash between a mentor and his estranged protege. It was a match between two men, who formerly considered themselves best friends. And, that was evident in their exchanges. Yuta’s apprehension and Cassidy’s ambivalence made this feel more like an exhibition than Claudio Castagnoli’s war. They seamlessly exchanged submissions, acting and reacting, feeling each other out. Cassidy didn’t win with the Orange Punch, but a surprise rollup.

After Yuta lost, the rest of the Death Riders swarmed Cassidy. Castagnoli forcibly placed Cassidy’s hands in his pockets and restrained them with duct tape. Moxley landed punches, open handed slaps, and forearms on the defenseless Cassidy. Earlier in the evening, Cassidy implored his fellow Conglomeration members to not help him. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly kept their word. Cassidy didn’t collapse though. In an act of defiance, he performed his signature kicks — angering Moxley. The AEW Champion delivered one last forearm that leveled Cassidy. The Death Riders exited the ring shortly thereafter, giving the Conglomeration an opportunity to help their leader. Before Moxley could exit the tunnel, Cassidy got back on his feet, put his sunglasses back on, and put his hands in his pockets — a Freshly Squeezed demonstration of fighting spirit. Moxley was exasperated.

From top to bottom, this main event succeeded on every level. If you weren’t already excited for the rubber-match, then this had to seal the deal.

Rating: ***¾

Final Verdict

This go-home edition of “Dynamite” was terrific, delivering four exciting matches and a host of great television segments. I didn’t even mention the package for “Switchblade” Jay White and “Hangman” Adam Page; Chris Jericho’s contract signing with Ishii; or Jamie Hayter’s backstage interview being interrupted by another Julia Hart vignette: all of which were highly entertaining. Hopefully AEW can carry this momentum through “Full Gear” and into December.

