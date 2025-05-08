Home ACCESS Act: Legislation would boost competition among social media platforms
Politics

ACCESS Act: Legislation would boost competition among social media platforms

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
social media
(© Aleksei – stock.adobe.com)

The Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act would encourage market-based competition between major social media platforms.

By requiring the largest social media companies to make user data portable and services interoperable with other platforms, the legislation would also allow users to designate a trusted third-party service to manage their privacy and account settings.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut reintroduced the legislation yesterday.

“As social media and online platforms continue to become a larger part of our society, we’ve seen a handful of companies completely dominate the marketplace, giving consumers no real option to shift platforms without losing years’ worth of data and interactions. By making it easier for social media users to easily move their data or to continue to communicate with their friends after switching platforms, startups will be able to compete on equal terms with the biggest social media companies. Interoperability and portability are powerful tools to promote innovative new companies and limit anti-competitive behaviors. This legislation will create long-overdue requirements that will boost competition and give consumers more power,” Warner said.

Online platforms have become vital to American economic and social fabric, but network effects and consumer lock-in have solidified a select number of companies’ dominance in the digital market and enhanced their control over consumer data, even as the social media landscape continues to change by the day and platforms’ user experiences become more and more unpredictable.

The ACCESS Act would increase market competition, encourage innovation and increase consumer choice by requiring large communications platforms (products or services with more than 100 million monthly active users in the U.S.) to:

  • Make their services interoperable with competing communications platforms.
  • Permit users to easily port their personal data in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format.
  • Allow users to delegate trusted custodial services, which are required to act in a user’s best interests through a strong duty of care, with the task of managing their account settings, content, and online interactions.

Warner first introduced the ACCESS Act in 2019 and, as a former tech entrepreneur, has been one of Congress’s leading voices calling for accountability in Big Tech. He has introduced several pieces of legislation aimed at addressing issues, including the SAFE TECH Act, which would reform Section 230 and allow social media companies to be held accountable for enabling cyber-stalking, online harassment and discrimination on social media platforms; the Honest Ads Act, which would require online political advertisements to adhere to the same disclaimer requirements as TV, radio and print ads; and legislation requiring that the prominent social media platform TikTok divest from China-owned parent company ByteDance. Warner continues to advocate for the sale of the app to a company not beholden to a U.S. adversary.

TikTok faces new April 5 deadline for U.S. ban

Mark Warner: Trump ‘disobeyed the law’ with TikTok ban delay

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Staunton Music Festival loses $10K NEA grant, because, yes, Trump: How you can help
2 Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown
3 ‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project
4 The geniuses running things are ruining UVA Football, UVA Basketball for us fans
5 UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Latest News

theater
Arts, Local

Crimora Players present mystery of ‘Inn-Cognito’ guests

Rebecca Barnabi
brandon hyde baltimore orioles
Baseball

Is Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on the hot seat?

Chris Graham

The seal on MLB managerial firings has been broken, with Pittsburgh sacking Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start. Could Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde be next?

immigration
Politics, Virginia

Officers involved in ‘premediated’ attack by MS-13 gang members discharged from hospital

Crystal Graham

Two correctional officers injured following a premeditated stabbing at a Southwest Virginia prison have been discharged from the hospital.

violin classis music
Arts, Local, Politics

Staunton: Heifetz Institute latest to lose NEA grant funding, due to Trump

Chris Graham
large dog in black and white
Virginia

Final defendant sentenced in multi-state dogfighting network, 20 people found guilty

Crystal Graham
Politics

‘Peace be with you’: Vatican elects first-ever U.S. pope to lead Catholic church, Leo XIV

Rebecca Barnabi
US capitol washington DC trump congress
Politics

House Republicans sneak in proposal to sell 500,000+ acres of federal public land

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status