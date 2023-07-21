AAA: Rise in theft of vehicles in Virginia, throughout the United States

Approximately one vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States, with passenger vehicles making up almost 75 percent of all stolen vehicles.

During National Vehicle Theft Protection Month, AAA is warning owners about the rise in theft.

“Vehicle theft has become a multi-billion-dollar industry in the U.S., costing vehicle owners more than $8 billion in 2022 alone,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson for Virginia. “Regardless of whether or not it’s your vehicle that’s stolen, we all pay.”

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that about one-fourth of a typical comprehensive auto insurance premium goes to pay for auto theft claims. Since insurance is all about spreading the risk, the increase in vehicle theft nationwide is impacting premiums for everyone.

According to the NICB, there were 12,320 vehicles stolen in Virginia in 2021. That’s up 4 percent from 2020.

Auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, but AAA says coverage against theft – comprehensive coverage – is optional regardless of where you live.

“If you’re unsure whether you have comprehensive coverage, don’t wait until theft occurs to determine if you’re covered,” said Dan Scroggins, CIC, Vice President, Personal Lines, AAA Club Alliance. “A thorough policy review with your local agent will ensure that you’re properly covered.”

Most frequently stolen vehicles in the U.S.

Chevrolet Full Size Pickup

Ford Full Size Pickup

Honda Civic

Honda Accord

Toyota Camry

Tips to prevent theft

Never leave your vehicle running with the key in it.

Never leave your keys in your parked vehicle. The convenient keyless feature is not only convenient for the car owner, it is convenient for the thief who can steal your car with the touch of a button.

Lock your car every time and everywhere you park it. Even without the keys inside, thieves are more likely to steal a car left unlocked.

Park your vehicle in a garage or a well-lit area. When not at home, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be noticeable.

Keep valuables stowed out of sight. Packages, shopping bags, electronics, weapons, money and other valuables visible from the outside invite thieves to break into your vehicle and even steal the vehicle itself.

Park with your front wheels turned sharply to the left or right. Apply your emergency brake. This can make it more difficult for thieves to tow your car.

To reduce the risk of carjacking, keep your car doors locked and windows rolled up when in your vehicle, beginning immediately upon entry. Never roll down your window for a suspicious or unknown person. Check your surroundings when walking to your vehicle. If a suspicious person is near your parked car, don’t approach it. Keep walking and contact security or the police.

To combat thieves, vehicle owners may want to take a four-layered approach to auto theft prevention. In addition to the common sense tips above that form the first layer of defense, the other three layers include a warning device, immobilizing device and tracking device.

Antitheft systems and devices

Warning devices. Audible devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention when there is an unauthorized attempt to enter or steal a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, such as the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and VIN window etching.

Immobilizing devices. These devices keep thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.

Tracking and recovery systems. These devices use electronic transmission technology to help reveal the location of a stolen vehicle to law enforcement. In some cases, these devices can even help police catch the thief in the act.

While most vehicles today have factory-installed security systems, your car could still be vulnerable to theft. Despite the cost, having more than one theft deterrent is often well worth the upfront investment. Taking a multi-layered approach to deterring thieves could prevent your vehicle from becoming the next target.

What to do if you are a victim