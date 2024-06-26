Countries
Home 18th annual Legal Food Frenzy raises more than $300K for Virginia food banks
Spotlight, State/National

18th annual Legal Food Frenzy raises more than $300K for Virginia food banks

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Office of the Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition and time-honored tradition between various law firms and legal entities across Virginia to raise money for food banks in their local communities.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Law Office of James Steele, PLLC in Roanoke was awarded the coveted Attorney General’s Cup for the 18th Annual Legal Food Frenzy. All competing firms were eligible for the honor awarded to the firm that donates the most per employee.

18th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners:

  • Attorney General’s Cup:
  • The Law Office of James Steele PLLC – Feeding Southwest VA
  • Large Firm Category Winners:
  • Hirschler, Richmond – Feed More (per capita)
  • Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Richmond – Feed More (total giving)
  • Government and Public Service Category Winners:
  • Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office – Feeding Southwest Virginia (per capita)
  • Virginia Office of Attorney General – Feed More (total giving)
  • Law School Category Winner:
  • Appalachian School of Law – Feeding Southwest Virginia (per capita and total giving)
  • Corporate Legal Department Category Winners:
  • The First Bank and Trust Company – Feeding Southwest Virginia (per capita)
  • Dominion Energy – Feed More (total giving)
  • Regional Winners:
  • Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – McGuireWoods, Charlottesville
  • Capital Area Food Bank – MercerTrigiani
  • Feed More – Lantz & Robins PC
  • Feeding Southwest Virginia – Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
  • Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore – McGuireWoods, Norfolk
  • Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank – Hirschler, Fredericksburg
  • Virginia Peninsula Foodbank – Kaufman & Canoles

“The Office of the Attorney General is proud to be part of the long-standing tradition of the Legal Food Frenzy. I am continually impressed, though not surprised, by the generosity of Virginia’s legal community,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “This year, we raised nearly $300,000, providing 1.2 million meals for food banks across the state. Our food banks do incredible work to help prevent anyone from going to sleep hungry, especially during the summer months when children are out of school. My heartfelt thanks to all the organizers for their leadership and to all participants for their enthusiastic involvement, and I look forward to next year’s Legal Food Frenzy!”

The Legal Food Frenzy raised nearly $300,000 this year, which will provide more than 1.2 million meals for Virginians. Approximately 25 million pounds of food has been raised in the last 18 years through the charitable cause.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

