New Warner campaign ad emphasizes work to end tragedy of veteran suicides

Sen. Mark Warner’s re-election campaign has begun airing a new campaign ad, “It Has To End,” highlighting the tragedy of veteran suicides in the U.S.

The latest ad is part of a seven-figure, eight-week statewide television buy.

The ad highlights Warner’s bipartisan legislation, recently passed by the Senate and the House, to provide an additional $100 million to nonprofit organizations working to connect veterans with their local VA hospitals and the supportive resources they deserve.

As Warner’s legislation notes, more than 60 percent of veterans who die by suicide have never had any interactions with the Veterans’ Administration.

“In a nation like ours where we owe so much to the servicemembers who’ve kept us safe, we owe them the mental health support that they need,” Warner said. “I’m really proud that this bill has now passed both houses of Congress and will soon become law.”

