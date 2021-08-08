New human resources director brings breadth of experience to Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors appointed a new director of human resources this week – Ti-Kimena-Mia Coltrane, most recently the organizational learning and development administrator for the City of Roanoke.

Coltrane’s appointment follows a nationwide search. Her first day with Albemarle County will be Sept. 20, succeeding Lorna Gerome, who will retire in September after 21 years of service to Albemarle County.

“Mia brings a range of experiences across the human resources discipline in different levels of government and in academic settings,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said. “Her breadth of human resources background and knowledge, along with her demonstrated experience in organizational development impressed our team. Her commitment to top level HR service delivery was evident throughout the process, and I believe will serve us well over the next year as we establish a dedicated Local Government Human Resources Department.

Coltrane has more than 17 years of experience as a human resources professional, most recently as the Organizational Learning and Development Administrator for the City of Roanoke, VA. She has a B.A. in psychology from University of North Texas, a bachelor of science in human services & religious studies from Indiana Wesleyan University, a master of public administration from University of Maryland, and holds a senior certified professional certification from the International Public Management Association.

“I look forward to applying my experience in developing current and future catalyst leaders to meet and exceed the expectations of the Albemarle County community for local government services,” Coltrane said.