Gas prices back down below $4 per gallon mark across most of Virginia
Gas prices have gone down another 15.4 cents, averaging $3.97 a gallon statewide and $3.79 a gallon in Western Virginia, according to GasBuddy.
The drop is 66.9 cents per gallon over the past month.
We seem to have weathered the storm from the late spring, when prices were nearing the $5 per gallon mark nationally.
The outlook for the near-term continues to look good, according to Patrick head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” De Haan said.
There could be a brief blip in the Northeast because of “supply tightness” that could push prices there up slightly, De Haan said.
“Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week,” De Haan said.