Game Notes: Virginia Tech preps for Week 3 battle with WVU

Following two home wins to start the season, Virginia Tech football will travel to Morgantown for a noon matchup with West Virginia Saturday on Fox Sports 1.

The Hokies (2-0) are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Poll after posting a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. Wideout Tré Turner became the 15th Tech receiver to total 100 career receptions after a four-catch performance for a team-high 67 yards. Fellow wideout Tayvion Robinson also had a milestone day as the sophomore eclipsed the 1,000-yard career receiving mark and recorded a six-yard touchdown against the Blue Raiders.

The Hokies were led defensively by defensive back Nasir Peoples, who set a career high in tackles with 11 (eight solo) and broke up a pass. Defensive back Jermaine Waller had a 30-yard interception return for his second pick in as many games, while linebacker Dax Hollifield and defensive back Chamarri Conner each had 2.0 TFLs.

After starting the season with a loss to Maryland, West Virginia (1-1) righted the ship against FCS foe Long Island with a 66-0 victory. The Mountaineers got a 100-yard rushing performance and two touchdowns from QB Garrett Greene, who also threw for 57 yards. QB Jarret Doege threw for three touchdowns and 259 yards as the offense racked up 542 total yards.

Gameday

Saturday, Sept. 18 – 12 noon ET

Milan Puskar Stadium; Morgantown, W. Va.

Live Stats: click here

West Virginia (1-1)

Head Coach: Neal Brown (third season)

Record at WVU: 12-12; Career: 47-28 (seventh season)

Series: WVU leads 28-23-1

TV Broadcast

Fox Sports 1

Play-by-Play: Cory Provus

Analyst: Devin Gardner

Local Radio

Virginia Tech Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy