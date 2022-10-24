Menu
franklin county union hall man loses life in motorcycle crash on route 40
News

Franklin County: Union Hall man loses life in motorcycle crash on Route 40

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a Saturday motorcycle crash in Franklin County that claimed the life of a Union Hall man.

The accident occurred Saturday at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.

The driver of the motorcycle, James Dean Frith, 22, of Union Hall, died at the scene.

Coy A. Hodges, 45, of Rocky Mount, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

