Driver, passenger taken into custody after three-county police pursuit

A Callands man is in custody after a pursuit that began in Augusta County and continued through Nelson and Albemarle on Interstate 64 overnight on Tuesday.

John Joseph Panzino Jr. is charged with felony eluding and was also served with two probation violations from Staunton, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in Panzino’s vehicle, Alexis Drew Monroe of Waynesboro, was served with two probation violations from Henrico County.

Panzino is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Monroe was released on bond.

The pair were in an SUV stopped in the roadway on Barterbrook Road in Augusta County shortly after midnight on Tuesday when a patrol deputy observed what appeared to be a driver slumped over the steering wheel.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated rapidly. The deputy followed, and observed the vehicle driving recklessly by crossing the double yellow lines and swerving into the opposing lane of travel.

The deputy activated his lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, and when Panzino, behind the wheel, refused to stop, a pursuit ensued, crossing into Nelson County and then Albemarle County on Interstate 64.

A Virginia State Police trooper, assisting with the pursuit, attempted to contain the vehicle and slow it down. The suspect vehicle continued around the trooper and rammed an Augusta County patrol vehicle, and then crashed in the median.

Neither Panzino nor Monroe were injured in the crash. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the pursuit.

