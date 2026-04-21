Blue Ridge FC fought Wave Futbol Club to a 3-3 draw on Sunday down in Norfolk in the first-ever matchup between the United Premier Soccer League sides.

Blue Ridge (0-1-2) got on the board first, in the ninth minute, on a goal from Isai Rodriguez that was assisted by Steve Carranza. Wave (1-1-1) responded in the 25th minute with Jake Lane pouncing on an attempted clearance by Blue Ridge goalkeeper Diego Mejia.

Five minutes later, Mejia made a point-blank save off a deflected shot, but Lane was first to the ball and scored to give Wave the lead.

Blue Ridge shook off the setback and punched back. Midfielder Leyden Mongold (Bridgewater College) found Rodriguez in space in the Wave half, and Rodriguez juked the Wave goalkeeper before scoring his second. Then Riley Queen (Bridgewater College) found Lucio Bianchi at the top of the penalty area, and Bianchi scored his first goal for Blue Ridge to restore the lead right before halftime.

Alexander Moody equalized for Wave in the 57th minute.

Blue Ridge surged forward in the final few minutes but could not secure the win before the final whistle.

“Every season, our goal is to make the playoffs,” Blue Ridge coach Adam Sharp said. “Draws on the road and wins at home is how we do that. Some draws feel like a loss, but we don’t take our eyes off the big picture.”

Blue Ridge returns home for its next match Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg, hosting Skyline Elite (Charlottesville).

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