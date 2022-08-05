Bridgewater College and Shorelight launch new program for international students
Bridgewater College and Shorelight have announced a new partnership that will broaden global access to BC’s undergraduate programs for international students, as well as provide interested international students the ability to enhance and fast-track their educational preparation.
The program will further enhance Bridgewater College’s mission of preparing students for life in a hyper-connected world through a collaborative spirit, reason and resilience of mind in service to a diverse and global community.
“We are excited for this forward-looking partnership and look forward to providing outstanding academic experiences to students from around the world,” said Michael Post, Bridgewater College’s vice president for enrollment management. “Bridgewater’s goal in the coming years is to further increase the number of international students on campus and expand on our support for their success.”
Shorelight’s personalized programs will support the recruitment, retention and success of international students at BC, as well as elevate the global presence of the college. While at BC, the student-centered support will continue through orientation sessions specifically for international students, academic advising and guidance on immigration and visa status.
As a result of the new partnership, BC’s undergraduate programs will become more accessible to international students.
Bridgewater College will welcome its first program cohort in fall of 2023.