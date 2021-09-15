ACC Football Notebook: Week 3

Week 3 of the ACC football schedule is highlighted by three league matchups and three non-conference games against Power 5 competition. The conference slate includes two 3:30 p.m. games – Georgia Tech at Clemson on ABC and Florida State at Wake Forest on ESPN. The ACC Network primetime game at 7:30 p.m. features Virginia at North Carolina in “The South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

A pair of games match the ACC against the Big Ten – a member of the three-conference Alliance along with the Pac-12. Miami welcomes Michigan State to Hard Rock Stadium for a noon kickoff on ABC, while Duke plays host to Northwestern at 4 p.m. on ACCN. Last week, the ACC and Big Ten split a pair of games with Virginia knocking off Illinois, 42-14, and Rutgers downing Syracuse, 17-7.

News and Notes

The ACC was 11-3 last week against non-conference competition. The 11 wins equal the league-record set twice previously in 2014 (week two) and 2019 (week two). The ACC’s 18 non-conference wins this seasons ranks second among Power 5 conferences. ACC teams play eight total non-conference games in week three, including six against FBS schools and two against FCS competition.

No. 6 Clemson, No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 24 Miami are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 12). Boston College and Pitt are receiving votes. The Tigers have been ranked in 105 consecutive AP polls, the second-longest active streak in the country. This is the sixth straight season the Hokies have been ranked for at least one week.

In the USA Today AFCA coaches top 25 poll, Clemson is No. 6, Virginia Tech is No. 15 and North Carolina is No. 19. Miami, Pitt, Boston College and Virginia are receiving votes.

Three ACC Quarterbacks were named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 weekly list for their performances in week two – Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. Armstrong, who was the ACC QB of the Week, was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week after throwing for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Illinois.

Eight different quarterbacks from ACC schools started in the NFL in week one – most of any conference. Those players come from seven different schools, including Boston College’s Matt Ryan (Falcons), Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Duke’s Daniel Jones (Giants), Florida State’s Jameis Winston (Saints), Louisville’s Teddy Bridgewater (Broncos) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens), NC State’s Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Virginia Tech’s Tyrod Taylor (Texans).

Eleven ACC quarterbacks have made 10 or more career starts, led by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with 38. Five ACC QBs – Miami’s D’Eriq King (35), Florida State’s McKenzie Milton (34), Louisville’s Malik Cunningham (27), North Carolina’s Sam Howell (27) and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (21) – have made 20 or more starts.