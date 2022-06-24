Youngkin suddenly concerned about ‘civility’ in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose fellow travelers in the Republican Party organized a riotous coup to overturn the 2020 election, is suddenly concerned about “civility.”

He’s also interested in making sure you know he’s gloating over the end to Roe v. Wade.

This is the guy who sold himself as a moderate Republican, remember.

“Today’s ruling is a landmark decision for our country,” Youngkin said in a statement today, in the wake of the supermajority conservative Supreme Court overturning five decades of judicial precedent protecting a woman’s right to have an abortion.

And now to the claptrap about “civility.”

“While I understand that people across the nation have strong beliefs about this ruling, Virginians must always respect the rule of law and I appeal to their civility on this historic day,” Youngkin said. “Our administration is committed to protecting individuals’ constitutional rights and ensuring Virginians are safe. I am in regular contact with the Supreme Court justices, and my administration is in coordination with our mayors, and local and state police to ensure we are ready to take appropriate action if need be. Virginia will not stand for lawlessness or violence.”

Except, of course, when it almost aided a would-be dictator seize power from a democratically-elected president.