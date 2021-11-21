What time will the Virginia-Virginia Tech game kick off on Saturday?

Published Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 8:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The shine gone, Virginia, now out of the Coastal Division race, plays out the string at home on Saturday against Virginia Tech with a 3:45 p.m. kickoff.

The game will be televised on the ACC Network, another kick in the shins, actually for both fan bases, considering how many of us have Comcast, which doesn’t carry ACCN.

Oh, well.

The complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 27, for those keeping score.

North Carolina @ NC State, 7pm ET on ESPN (Friday 11/26)

Georgia @ Georgia Tech, noon ET on ABC

Wake Forest @ Boston College, noon ET on ESPN2

Florida State @ Florida, noon ET on ESPN

Miami @ Duke, 12:30pm ET on ACC RSN

Virginia Tech @ Virginia, 3:45pm ET on ACC Network

Kentucky @ Louisville, 7:30pm ET on ESPN2

Pitt @ Syracuse, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network

Clemson @ South Carolina, 7:30pm ET on SEC Network

Related



