What time will the Virginia-Virginia Tech game kick off on Saturday?
The shine gone, Virginia, now out of the Coastal Division race, plays out the string at home on Saturday against Virginia Tech with a 3:45 p.m. kickoff.
The game will be televised on the ACC Network, another kick in the shins, actually for both fan bases, considering how many of us have Comcast, which doesn’t carry ACCN.
Oh, well.
The complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 27, for those keeping score.
- North Carolina @ NC State, 7pm ET on ESPN (Friday 11/26)
- Georgia @ Georgia Tech, noon ET on ABC
- Wake Forest @ Boston College, noon ET on ESPN2
- Florida State @ Florida, noon ET on ESPN
- Miami @ Duke, 12:30pm ET on ACC RSN
- Virginia Tech @ Virginia, 3:45pm ET on ACC Network
- Kentucky @ Louisville, 7:30pm ET on ESPN2
- Pitt @ Syracuse, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network
- Clemson @ South Carolina, 7:30pm ET on SEC Network