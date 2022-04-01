Weekend Preview: No. 3 Virginia hosts No. 22 Georgia Tech in ACC Baseball action

No. 3 Virginia (23-2, 7-2 ACC) will host Georgia Tech (17-9, 4-5 ACC) in a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference series this weekend at Disharoon Park. The series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. All three games are set to air live on ACCNX.

GAME COVERAGE

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of the ACC Network through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. In addition, all three games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday – 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech: RHP Chance Huff (2-1, 5.17 ERA, 31.1 IP, 10 BB, 33 SO)

RHP Chance Huff (2-1, 5.17 ERA, 31.1 IP, 10 BB, 33 SO) Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (4-0, 2.08 ERA, 35.0 IP, 8 BB, 40 SO)

Saturday – 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech: LHP Cody Carwile (2-1, 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 4 BB, 15 SO)

LHP Cody Carwile (2-1, 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 4 BB, 15 SO) Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (5-0, 2.00 ERA, 27.0 IP, 10 BB, 33 SO)

Sunday – 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech: RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2, 3.27 ERA, 22.0 IP, 12 BB, 21 SO)

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2, 3.27 ERA, 22.0 IP, 12 BB, 21 SO) Virginia: LHP Jake Berry (3-0, 2.42 ERA, 22.1 IP, 8 BB, 38 SO)

Weekend Promotions

All Weekend – Fans can visit the Sombrero’s food truck that will be stationed near the LF gate entrance.

– Fans can visit the Sombrero’s food truck that will be stationed near the LF gate entrance. Saturday – Emoji Day, Free Virginia Baseball Emoji Posters and Emoji themed in-game promotions.

– Emoji Day, Free Virginia Baseball Emoji Posters and Emoji themed in-game promotions. Sunday – Youth Day face painters, balloon artists, inflatable slides/obstacle courses and collectable poster No. 2.

face painters, balloon artists, inflatable slides/obstacle courses and collectable poster No. 2. Sunday – Heroes Day – Active duty military, veterans and responders receive complimentary admission

Active duty military, veterans and responders receive complimentary admission Sunday – $2 Concession items – Hot Dogs, Popcorn & 20 oz Pepsi products

