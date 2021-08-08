Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra featured at Paramount Theater

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra will present its thrilling “Symphonic Masquerade” and 12th annual fundraising pops concert at The Paramount Theater on Friday, Oct. 22.

After being canceled due to the pandemic last season, the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is back, and music director Peter Wilson is preparing “An Evening Out of This World!” that will look to the stars, celebrate our achievements in space, and explore the wonder of the universe through the lenses of Michael Giacchino, Jerry Goldsmith, Gustav Holst, James Horner, Alan Silvestri, Richard Strauss and John Williams.

Join Maestro Wilson and the Waynesboro Symphony for a galactic experience featuring music from the Star Wars Saga, Star Trek films, Apollo 13, E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Planets, and beyond!

Orchestra level tickets are $30 ($10 for students) and include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar while premium balcony tickets ($75) include hors d’oeuvres and an open bar as well as a private reception following the concert with Dr. Wilson and the musicians of the WSO.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.