Waynesboro Schools appoint new high school assistant principal and athletic director
Waynesboro Schools appointed Melissa Cobb Assistant Principal of Waynesboro High School and Matthew Rhea Athletic/Activities Director for Waynesboro High.
Cobb comes to Waynesboro from Buena Vista where she was principal of Parry McCluer High School for four years. Prior to her position as principal, according to a press release, she was a history teacher for nine years at Buena Vista City Schools and Augusta County Schools.
Cobb led professional development for teaching strategies, assessment and project-based learning with entire block for instruction, 1:1 initiative, and books studies, and created and led new teacher/mentor training.
Cobb earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mary Baldwin University, and administrative endorsement from Longwood University.
Rhea comes to Waynesboro after serving 12 years as Assistant Athletic Director at East Rockingham High School. His teaching experience includes physical education and driver’s education, and he has coached football, basketball and baseball. According to the press release, Rhea’s strengths are in managing details, and motivating students and coaches to excel.
Rhea earned his bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State University and master’s degree from Ohio University in athletic administration.
Cobb and Rhea join Waynesboro High’s leadership team with Principal Bryan Stamm, Assistant Principal Katrina Lassiter and Assistant Principal Katie Ford.
“Ms. Cobb and Mr. Rhea compliment the leadership team at Waynesboro High School and have already created relationships with students, staff, and parents that will improve the experience of our students,” Stamm said in the press release. “I am proud of the talent our school division continues to recruit and look forward to the impact they will make in the lives of our students.”
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said Cobb and Rhea “represent the best of public education and I am delighted to serve alongside them. They understand the importance of developing relationships with students and their parents in the classroom and on the field. These outstanding educators focus on the positive, recognize how amazing our students are, and fosters the great potential within them. I am excited to have them join our administrative team in Waynesboro.”