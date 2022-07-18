Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department to temporarily close; reopening date scheduled for spring 2023
More changes are in store for clients of the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department.
Effective July 20, all clinical services offered at the 211 W. 12th St. location will end – as the Central Shenandoah Health District looks to relocate and/or renovate the facility.
A reopening date is scheduled for spring 2023.
“With our community in mind, we have been in search of a new location that will offer more accessibility and convenience for our clients and patients,” said Elaine Perry, Central Shenandoah Health District interim health director. “We look forward to sharing more information once further details can be finalized.”
Health department staff will still be available until August 12 at the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department for inquiries regarding vital records or other documents.
During this transition, arrangements for clinical services may be made with the Staunton-Augusta Health Department, located at 1414 N. Augusta St. in Staunton.
Certain services previously offered in Waynesboro will continue at the Staunton-Augusta Health Department beginning July 21.
These services include:
- immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations,
- long-term services and support screenings,
- free condom distribution,
- sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment (resuming August 1), and
- vital records.
All clients and patients who may be impacted by this transition were notified earlier this month, according to the CSHD.
Questions regarding this transition may be directed to (540) 332-7830 or [email protected].