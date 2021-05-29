Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit to be held June 23-24

Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and June 24.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this eighth annual Summit is Empowered, BOLD with a Purpose: Finding Clarity Beyond Crisis. Last year, there were over 1,200 online viewers and more than 800 participated in this unique, innovative and interactive Summit aimed at improving the lives of Virginia’s more than 108,000 women veterans.

There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online at host.regform.com/virginiawomenveteranssummit.

The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 23 and concludes mid-afternoon on June 24. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.

“Virginia is home to the largest percentage per population of women military veterans of any state in America – more than 108,000. This number grows each year as more women veterans

transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and

Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs. “This 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit is a great example of how the Commonwealth serves as a leader in recognizing the challenges women veterans face and the many opportunities available to them. As a women veteran, I am pleased to be part of this outstanding program.”

“We are excited that more and more women veterans are choosing Virginia as their post-military home, as the Commonwealth is a place where women veterans can grow professionally and personally. Through our many programs, including the Women Veterans Summit, VDVS connects women veterans with tailored resources that help them be successful,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell.

“The Virginia Employment Commission honors and salutes our female Veterans, said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “Our female veterans made many sacrifices for our country in the Armed Forces and civilian life. We express our gratitude with the highest appreciation.”

“As a proud Army veteran, I have been involved in different roles in every one of our Virginia Women Veterans Summits and I have seen how rewarding and life-changing they can be,” said Annie Walker, VDVS Deputy Commissioner. “I encourage all women veterans to register today to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. There is no cost to register and the experience will serve to better the lives of my fellow women veterans in the civilian world.”

In addition to the Virginia Employment Commission, other participating partners in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit include Comcast, Cox Communications, Dominion Energy, Virginia Department of Human Resource Management, the Virginia Center for Innovative Technology, and Virginia Relay.

