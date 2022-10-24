virginia state police leading search for eastern state hospital escapee

Virginia State Police is asking the public for information related to an individual who escaped early Monday from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.

Christopher Feagin, 32 – aka Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – is a white male with numerous tattoos on both arms, including one of a skull with a woman’s face on his face.

At this stage of the ongoing criminal investigation, it appears Feagin escaped the hospital facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

He has no last known address, but was arrested in August by City of Virginia Beach Police. He also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Search efforts remain ongoing by state and local law enforcement resources.

Feagin was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and gray sweater. Feagin has brown hair and is 5’9 “ and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with info concerning Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email [email protected].