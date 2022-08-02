Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street.
A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider, Domonique L. Johnson, 21, of Fredericksburg, died at the crash scene due to his injuries. Johnson was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old male, of Locust Grove, was not injured in the crash. There were three passengers in the Chevrolet, but none of them were injured in the crash. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.