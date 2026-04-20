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Vote ‘Yes’ now: We can fix the bigger problem with partisan gerrymandering later

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northern virginia
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I’ve met a few people who plan to vote against the amendment to redistrict “on the principle” that gerrymandering is bad – which it is. This seems like a good example of letting “the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

A “no” vote will leave Virginia’s current, relatively nonpartisan method for drawing congressional boundaries in place. This system would be “perfect” if every other state chose the same system; then the U.S. House would better reflect the political makeup of American citizens.

But if only a few states use this system, as is currently the case, it has the opposite effect.  It leaves us vulnerable to anyone with the desire and means to rig elections so that they will always win.

About the author

  • Daniel Stuhlsatz resides in Staunton.

Donald Trump’s call for Republican states to gerrymander their congressional boundaries is exactly such an effort. A “no” vote will support his effort to gerrymander a victory in November. This would give Trump two more years in total control of the federal government, two more years in which to achieve his goal of permanently rigging the electoral system.

Virginia’s current system may look pretty on paper – “perfect” in fact.  But in this election cycle it certainly does not look good, if by “good” we mean a U.S. House that represents the interests of all U.S. citizens.

For this “good” to be part of our future, we must oppose Trump’s efforts in this election cycle, and then work to create a national solution to the redistricting problem.

Vote for the “good.” Vote “YES” on April 21.

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