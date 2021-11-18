Virginia ranks first on new national scorecard on patient safety in hospitals

Virginia tops all states in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earned “A” grades.

In the current rankings, 56.2 percent of Virginia hospitals graded received top marks. That reflects improvement from the Spring 2021 rankings when 50 percent of Virginia hospitals had “A” grades and the Commonwealth ranked fourth among states. Overall, 41 Virginia hospitals earned “A” grades in the current cycle. The Commonwealth has consistently been a high-achieving state in the bi-annual Leapfrog rankings: Virginia ranked sixth among states in the Fall 2020 rankings, third overall in the Fall 2019 ranking, second overall in the Spring 2019 rankings, third overall in the Fall 2018 scores, and fifth overall in the Spring 2018 grading period.

“Virginia is blessed to have a vast network of hospitals to care for people in their hour of need. While these hospitals are each unique in their own way, they share a strong commitment to ensuring all patients receive safe, effective, high-quality care,” said Steve Arner, Carilion Clinic Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and the Chair of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) Board of Directors. “The latest Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades scorecard listing Virginia first among all states in the rankings confirms that our hospitals consistently strive for excellence on behalf of the patients, families, and communities we serve.”

“Caring for the health and medical needs of patients and communities across Virginia is a duty our hospital members and their teams hold sacred. It is something we have all been reminded of while living through the COVID-19 pandemic,” added VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “Virginia hospitals are committed to the wellbeing of patients, which is reflected in Virginia’s consistently strong performance in the Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades. These scores are a testament to the ongoing collaborative work by Virginia’s hospitals to intentionally focus on patient safety and health care quality improvement as part of a broader goal to make the Commonwealth the healthiest state in the nation.”

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades assign letter grades to more than 2,700 general acute care hospitals across the nation. In the latest rankings, 41 of 73 Virginia general acute care hospitals evaluated earned “A” grades, placing the Commonwealth first among states in the nation.

The list of current “A” rated Virginia hospitals includes these hospitals (an asterisk “*” denotes hospitals that have earned straight “A” grades since 2012):

Augusta Health

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

Buchanan General Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus (HCA Virginia)

CJW Medical Center – Johnston-Willis Campus (HCA Virginia)

Clinch Valley Medical Center

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital*

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Medical Center (HCA Virginia)

Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Reston Hospital Center (HCA Virginia)

Retreat Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg

Riverside Regional Medical Center

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Sentara CarePlex Hospital*

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital*

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center*

Smyth County Community Hospital

UVA Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Prince William Medical Center

Virginia Hospital Center

Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health)

