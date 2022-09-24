Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia launches cold case website bringing attention to unsolved crime mysteries
Local

Virginia launches Cold Case website: Bringing attention to unsolved crime mysteries

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
website
Photo Credit: sweetym/iStock Photo

As families, friends and law enforcement gather Sunday for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved.

The website is a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.

The Virginia State Police is required by the Code of Virginia 52-34.16 to host the website for Virginia local and state law enforcement agency participation.

Del. Danica Roem sponsored the legislation to create the searchable, online database that became law in 2020.

The website initially piloted in June 2022 with a limited number of Virginia State Police “cold cases” featured. Since then, the website has expanded to include 44 unsolved homicides, nine missing persons and seven unidentified persons with 12 reporting agencies.

To date, state police has trained and provided access to upload cases to the website to 19 local police and sheriff’s offices across the Commonwealth.

“There really is no such thing as a ‘cold’ case,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “That moniker is misleading because no matter how many years have passed that a homicide, missing person investigation or unidentified person case has gone unresolved, it never truly goes ‘cold.’ Virginia law enforcement agencies continue to pursue unresolved investigations until justice is rendered for the victim and that victim’s family. Unfortunately, some cases simply take longer than others to achieve that end goal of an arrest and closure.”

“Working with state and local police, we have developed a cold case database that is now live here in Virginia to bring justice for those who have been killed, gone missing, or are unidentified,” Roem said. “I would implore the public to look at the cold case database at least once to see if you recognize any case on this list.”

“This website gives every unsolved case worldwide reach, and we are hopeful that it will generate new tips and quality leads for Virginia’s law enforcement agencies to pursue,” said Settle.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

keshawn king

Best 8 College Football Player Prop Betting Sites For NCAA Week 4
Charlie Rhodes

How To Bet On NFL In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro

Betting on the NFL is incredibly popular in Canada. And Ontario is no different. Here is a guide of how to bet on the NFL in Ontario and a look at how to claim your free bets worth $750 on Bovada using the promo code INSIDERS. How To Bet On The NFL in Ontario You...

accuweather

AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Ian expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Crystal Graham

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated.

How To Bet On Minnesota Vikings In Canada | Best Canada Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro

Road work schedule update for Central Virginia for the week of Sept. 26-30
Staff/Wire
road

Updated road work schedule in Shenandoah Valley for week of Sept. 26-30
Staff/Wire

How To Bet On The Seattle Seahawks In Canada | Best Canada Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro