Verona sidewalk project plans released for public input

The Augusta County Community Development Department has released the preliminary design plans for the Verona Pedestrian Improvement Project and is asking for public feedback at a Citizen Information Meeting on Nov. 14 at the Government Center.

The project was initiated with a 2017 grant application to VDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program and plans for sidewalks along Route 11 from the Staunton/County line to Dick Huff Lane and along Laurel Hill Road from the Shenandoah Valley Railroad to Lodge Lane. The County will prioritize VDOT funding for the Laurel Hill Road segment. Foot traffic along this route is evident and has become unsafe with one accident resulting in a fatality in 2018.

Butch Wells, Board of Supervisors representative for the Beverley Manor District, emphasized, “Both sidewalk projects along Route 11 and Route 612 will greatly enhance the safety of residents as they travel to local businesses for work and commerce. It can also encourage healthy lifestyles and increase the community connection in Verona.”

“Preliminary support for the project is encouraging,” County Engineer and Project Manager, Doug Wolfe, stated. “Though the entirety of the project is too costly to be competitive for a single VDOT funding cycle, we are pursuing construction funds for the Route 612 portion in this funding cycle [2021-2022] since that is our busiest corridor and where we experienced the recent fatality. The County will seek additional funding for the Route 11 portion of the project in future funding cycles.”

Twenty-nine landowners are affected by the project which will require right-of-way to be secured. Impacted residents are encouraged to provide input that will help guide development of the final plans and will be informed of the extent of the improvements along their frontage during the right-of-way acquisition process prior to construction.

Timmons Group is developing construction plans for both segments and is coordinating with VDOT for separate but related VDOT improvement projects along Route 612.

If attendance on November 14 is not possible, residents are encouraged to learn more at AugustaCountyVA.gov/ VeronaSidewalkPlan and submit their comments in the online form provided.

