VCU Basketball: Marcus Evans invited to CP3 Elite Guard Camp

VCU point guard Marcus Evans (Chesapeake, Va.) has been invited to Chris Paul’s annual CP3 Elite Guard Camp, which will be held July 18-21 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The 6-foot-2 rising redshirt senior is coming off a campaign in which he led VCU in points (13.6 ppg), assists (3.2 apg) and steals (1.9 spg) and spurred the Rams’ run to an A-10 regular season title and an NCAA Tournament berth. VCU tied a school record with 25 regular season victories.

Evans is one of 20 college players selected to the prestigious camp, run by Paul, a nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

Paul designed the intense, three-day camp to teach players the skills to reach the next level. Camp alums include Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal and NBA Champion Steph Curry. Former VCU stars Treveon Graham, Briante Weber and Bradford Burgess been invited to the camp in recent years.

