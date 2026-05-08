Home More of those Interstate 81 ‘speed safety cameras’ going up, per State Police
Virginia

More of those Interstate 81 ‘speed safety cameras’ going up, per State Police

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Eli Wilson/Wirestock/stock.adobe.com

More of those “speed safety cameras” are going up on Interstate 81, the new ones between the 143 and 150 mile markers in the Roanoke-Botetourt County area.

Per the Virginia State Police, the cameras will be active beginning May 11.

VSP installed some of those “safety cameras” between the 221 and 235 mile markers on Interstate 81 in Augusta County last month.

The 221 mile marker is the I-81 junction with Interstate 64 in Staunton; the 235 mile marker is the exit to Weyers Cave/Grottoes, just south of the Rockingham County line.

ICYMI

As with the installation of those “safety cameras,” VSP will begin its enforcement with a 30-day grace period, in which people caught speeding will receive a warning.

Once this warning period ends, if a vehicle is captured over the posted speed limit in the work zone, the registered owner of the vehicle may be issued a civil citation by mail.

The associated fine is $100, but there is no impact on a person’s driving record or vehicle insurance.

All fees collected by law revert to the State Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.

You can challenge a citation they believe was given in error. Information on how to contest the citation, as well as other facts about the program, can be found at Work Zone Speed Safety Camera Program: Virginia State Police.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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