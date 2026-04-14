Virginia State Police has installed speed safety cameras in the work zone between the 221 and 235 mile markers on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

At least VSP says they’re speed safety cameras.

They’re cameras; how the police use them is up to them.

The cameras were installed on April 2, according to a VSP release that was sent out to the local media today, 12 days later.

Nothing suspicious there.

The release tells us that enforcement in the work zone is in a “30-day ‘warning’ period.”

Translated: that means troopers should give you a warning instead of a citation.







I suppose if you’re going 100 mph, you won’t get just a warning; but if you’re going a normal interstate speed, though above the work-zone speed, they’ll just yell at you and let you go.

The 30 days expires on May 2, which is a Saturday.

At that point, if one of those cameras captures you at 10 or more miles per hour over the posted work zone speed limit, the registered owner of the vehicle will be issued a civil citation by mail.

The associated fine is $100, but there is no impact on a person’s criminal record or vehicle insurance, according to VSP.

Drivers can challenge a citation they believe was given in error.

Information on how to contest the citation, as well as other facts about the program, can be found at Work Zone Speed Safety Camera Program: Virginia State Police.

All fees collected by law revert to the State Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.

So, get caught driving too fast through a work zone, you’re helping the kids!











