UVA Football picked by media as favorite in ACC Coastal Division

UVA Football has tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division, according to a poll of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

It is the first time since the ACC went to two divisions in 2005 that the Cavaliers have been the media’s preseason pick to win the division.

Virginia received 82 first-place votes and amassed 1,003 total points. The Cavaliers placed just 11 points ahead of Miami (55 first-place votes, 992 points), while Virginia Tech finished third in the voting with 20 first-place votes and 827 points.

Since the ACC went to divisions in 2005, the previous highest media predicted finish for the Cavaliers in the Coastal Division was third in 2005. Prior to divisions, UVA was the media’s choice to win the league title in 1990. The Cavaliers went on to tie for second that season.

All seven Coastal Division teams received at least one first-place vote to win the Coastal. Pitt (eight first-place votes, 691) was fourth in the overall voting, following by Duke (six first-place votes, 566). North Carolina (463) and Georgia Tech (302) each received one first-place vote.

The defending national champions Clemson Tigers received 171 of 173 possible first-place votes to win the Atlantic Division. Clemson also received 170 votes as the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC title, while Syracuse (two) and Virginia (one) received the other remaining votes.

UVA opens the season on Aug. 31 at Pitt. The game will air on the new ACC Network and kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

