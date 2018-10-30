UVA football comes in at No. 25 in the first CFP rankings of 2018

Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:53 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva footballThe College Football Playoff released its initial rankings for the 2018 season, and UVA was ranked No. 25. It is the first time the Cavaliers have been ranked in the College Football Playoff poll dating back to its inception in 2014.

This week Virginia (6-2, 4-1 ACC) is ranked No. 23 in the nation by the Associated Press and No. 22 by the USA Today Coaches poll. It is the first time the Cavaliers have been ranked in either poll since Nov. 20, 2011. That week UVA was No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

UVA’s ranking is the first since the College Football Playoff rankings originated in 2014. During the Bowl Championship Series era, which predated the College Football Playoff, Virginia was last ranked in that poll during the 2007 season. Finding itself ranked in every BCS poll in 2007, UVA was ranked No. 20 in the final 2007 BCS rankings on Dec. 2, 2007.

The College Football Playoffs rankings are determined by a committee of 13 individuals with experience as coaches, student-athletes, college administrators and journalists, along with sitting athletics directors. The rankings are announced each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Nov. 27 with the final rankings released on Sunday, Dec. 2.

UVA returns to action on Friday night when Pitt comes to Scott Stadium for an ACC Coastal Division showdown. Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised live on ESPN2.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment