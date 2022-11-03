Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
two important surprise appearances on aew dynamite jeff jarrett colt cabana
Sports

Two important surprise appearances on AEW ‘Dynamite’: Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana

Chris Graham
Published:
jeff jarrett
Jeff Jarrett. Photo: All Elite Wrestling

Jeff Jarrett, looking like he’s been hitting the gym pretty hard lately, was a surprise on last night’s AEW “Dynamite,” initiating a feud with Sting using Darby Allin as a proxy, and later, and more important to the bottom line, being announced by Tony Khan as also being a new member of the executive team at the company.

This one is good news – great news – in both respects.

The second surprise, at first glance, was a big F-U to fans.

Colt Cabana was the mystery former ROH champ for the Chris Jericho slot – yeah, that guy.

The non-entity whose name dropped out of Adam Page’s mouth in the pre-“Double or Nothing” promo that set off the CM Punk-Elite backstage scrum post-“All Out.”

Colt Cabana is not the reason anybody watches AEW, Ring of Honor, a local high-school gym charity fundraiser show.

He’s another guy on the card, and honestly not a guy that you’d even consider a good hand anymore, if he ever was one.

Cabana being on the show is a message from Tony Khan to AEW fans that he’s not only done with CM Punk, but he’s firmly on the side of the trampoline monkeys who hoodwinked him into thinking that he could build a successful wrestling company around their nonsense.

That, or booking Cabana for this segment is another step in the direction of a brilliant worked storyline based on the premise that “personal issues draw money.”

I’m still not convinced that the Punk-Elite drama isn’t an ongoing work, and if it is, well, it’s working literally everybody else out there other than me, from my leafing through the other wrestling journalists’ musings on what they saw last night on social media this morning.

If they’re all correct that Cabana being on the show is an emphatic sign that Khan has moved on from Punk, well, even having Jeff Jarrett around won’t help Khan avoid the inevitable downfall that Jarrett’s TNA endured.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

joey logano

The Championship 4: What you need to know about the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale
Chris Graham

Bet On The Breeders Cup In IN | Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Joe Lyons

For anyone living in Indiana, you can bet on the upcoming Breeders Cup by signing up with our featured sports betting sites below. You can claim up to $6000 in free bets for the Keeneland horse racing meeting, anywhere across...

thomas rhett home team JPJ

Country music artist Thomas Rhett to perform at JPJ in September 2023
Crystal Graham

Country music artist Thomas Rhett revealed his Home Team Tour 23 today which includes a stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sept. 21, 2023.

Bet On The Breeders Cup In NM | New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In IL | Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Joe Lyons
Bet On The Breeders Cup In MT | Montana Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In Ohio | OH Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Olly Taliku

Bet On The Breeders Cup In VA | Virginia Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
kylecurran
powerball virginia lottery

Who wants to be a billionaire? Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion
Crystal Graham