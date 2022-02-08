Streaking Virginia Tech makes it four in a row with home win over Pitt

Published Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 10:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Tech Hokies have made it four straight wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference, beating Pitt for the second time in 48 hours, topping the Panthers 74-47 on Monday night in Blacksburg.

The win moves Tech to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in the ACC.

Just like in their meeting Saturday, Tech took a commanding lead into the break, but this time they didn’t have to suffer in the second half, outscoring Pitt in both halves to cruise to the victory.

Tech took an 18-point lead into the break, allowing only 17 first-half points to the visitors. Mike Young’s team had a 28-point lead on Saturday, seeing it reduced to just four late on before holding on.

The Hokies trailed 5-0 early on in this one but then reeled off 17 straight points and never looked back, scoring as many points in the first nine minutes as Pitt did in the entire first half.

Virginia Tech shot 52.7 percent for the game, including 48.1 percent from deep, making 13 of 27 treys. Pitt only had 15 made field goals in the game.

The Hokies outrebounded Pitt 36-19, while Tech also only turned the ball over nine times.

Keve Aluma led the way with 18 points and six rebounds, while Hunter Cattoor had 12 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 of his own, while Tech got 24 points off the bench compared to Pitt’s 14.

The win gives Tech a bit more momentum ahead of Saturday’s game against Syracuse, where the Hokies will move to .500 in the ACC with a win. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.