Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 3-7

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 14.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, May 3-10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes May 3-June 4 due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 159 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia.

*NEW* Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes May 3-June 4 due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 311 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 14.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) and Route 609 (Burnsville Road) in Highland County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

*NEW* Mile marker 48 to 51, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 627 overpass bridge, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

*NEW* Exit 191, northbound – Overnight right lane closure along ramp to I-64 for inspection of bridge over I-81, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 707 (Jonestown Road) and Route 797 (Beulah Drive), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Eastbound shoulder closures for sign installation between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 668 (Bethesda Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 7.

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 727 (Hyde Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 709 (McCrorys Hill Road) – Closed for railroad crossing repairs between Route 608 (South River Road) and Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail), Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 710 (Red Hill Road) – Closed for railroad crossing repairs between Route 608 (South River Road) and Route 822 (Concord Drive), Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 714 (Midvale Hill Road) – Closed for railroad crossing repairs between Route 608 (South River Road) and Route 713 (Miss Maries Road), Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 609 (Burnsville Road) and Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) in Bath County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

*NEW* Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures possible for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

Mile marker 224 to 226, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for utility work, 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (May 1-2).

Exit 225, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 262 narrowed for spill cleanup, 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Be alert for traffic pattern change near intersection with Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Traffic using new bridge over Bell Creek. Lane or shoulder closures possible through June 30. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Closed between Route 694 (Stone Branch Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for replacement of bridge over Folly Mills Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 20.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for removal of temporary detour from Bell Creek bridge replacement, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 30.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 253, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of various overpass bridges, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over North River, Thursday and Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion May 2.

Mile marker 246 to 249 including exit 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) and Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) and Elkton town limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 628 (Beldor Road), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Harrisonburg city limits and Broadway town limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Timber Way) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control just north of Broadway town limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and I-81 interchange, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 689 (Spaders Church Road) – Lane closures for paving operations between Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Route 253 (Port Republic Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

*UPDATE* Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic 24/7 between Main Street (Route 42 Business) and High Street (Route 1207) for pipe installation. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 8.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 340 and Shenandoah National Park boundary, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 340 Business – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 642 (Stonyman Road) and Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 14.

*UPDATE* Route 340 Business – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 629 (Redman Store Road) and Route 639 (Lakewood Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

*NEW* Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) – Flagger traffic control for slope repairs between Route 662 (Rileyville Road) and Route 605 (Beahm Lane), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 277, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 271 to 275 including exit 273, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 7.

*NEW* Mile marker 282 to 283, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 604 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 297 to 299 including exit 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Strasburg town limits and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Paddys Run Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 600 (Zepp Road) and Frederick County line, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 13.

*NEW* Route 621 (Cedar Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 759 (Still House Road) and Route 714 (Turkey Run Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May 13.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 776 (Siberts Road) and Route 775 (Old Store Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 315 including exit 313, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 7.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right lane closure from one mile east of Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) to Route 656 (Greenwood Road), Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 37 – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) to Route 642 (Tasker Road), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Lane closures include on- and off-ramps.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 37 and Route 259 (Carpers Pike), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 733 (Fairview Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 646 (Reardon Road) and Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for milling and paving, Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Law enforcement traffic control for milling and paving operations in the area of the Route 37 interchange, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Warren County line and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 667 (Old Waterloo Road) for pavement widening operations, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 7.

*NEW* Route 644 (Gun Barrel Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 642 (Chrismore Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway), Wednesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 4, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for soil cleanup, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Criser Road (Front Royal) and Skyline Drive entrance, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 637 (Riverton Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

