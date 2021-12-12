Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Dec. 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 24 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Routes 60 and 220, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 26 to 25, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Sioux Avenue, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42, Monday to Friday during daylight and overnight hours.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 785 (Armentrout Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) and I-64 interchange for mowing operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 776 (Church Road) and Clarke Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading of unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 175, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 182, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 206, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for milling and paving, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right-lane closures for tree removal operations in the area of Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 60 (East Midland Trail) and Route 608 (Forge Road) for milling and paving, December 13-23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) and Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Branch Potomac River, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 626 (Pecks Lane) and Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) for maintenance of bridge over Strait Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 pm. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 pm. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 pm. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike) – Lane or shoulder closures for utility work between Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

Route 1307 (Meadow Run Court) – Alternating lane closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 1308 (Lea Drive) for utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 31.

Route 1920 (Sutton Road) – Shoulder closures just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) for utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 pm. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 237 to 239, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 242, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for spill cleanup, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 253 (Port Republic Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 718 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (December 19-20).

*NEW* Mile marker 251 to 244, southbound – Southbound right shoulder closures for maintenance of rumble strips, Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 259 to 261, northbound – Overnight shoulder closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (December 19-20).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) – Lane closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 719 (Layman Trestle Road) for roadway construction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 270 to 269, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for cleanup operations, 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (December 17-18).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures in the area of Route 740 (Toll House Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Old Grade Road) and Route 604 (Star Tannery Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Westbound left lane closures near intersection with Route 600 (Hayfield Road) for turn lane construction, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 13.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Mount Olive Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) for maintenance of Hogue Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound lane closures for maintenance of I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 17.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 697 (Morgan Road) and West Virginia state line for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

*NEW* Route 1313 (Ambrose Drive) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 1312 (Clarke-Ville Drive) and dead end, December 13-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane), December 13-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

