State Police seeks information on Culpeper arson case

Somebody set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper in June.

Know who?

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying the culprit in the June 16 arson, which was reported at 4:58 a.m.

Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw it at a window of the building. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The suspect is described as an adult male. He was seen wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or contact VSP by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.